Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Czech Republic

This report, submitted by the Czech Republic, provides information on the progress made by the Czech Republic in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 28 June 2019. The Phase 4 evaluated and made recommendations on the Czech Republic's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the 44 members of the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 15 June 2017.