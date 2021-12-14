Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report Addendum: Czech Republic

This document presents the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions on the progress made by the Czech Republic in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The Czech Republic’s report is annexed to these summary and conclusions. The Czech Republic presented its two-year report in June 2019 and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions were adopted on 28 June 2019. In 2021, the Czech Republic provided an update on progress made to implement outstanding Phase 4 recommendations, and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s addendum to the summary and conclusions was adopted on 9 October 2021.