Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Czech Republic

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e06c84e6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Czech Republic, Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e06c84e6-en.
Go to top