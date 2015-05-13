Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Czech Republic L:

This report, submitted by the Czech Republic provides information on the progress made by the Czech Republic in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 13 May 2015. The Phase 3 report evaluated the Czech Republic's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.