This Phase 1 Report on Czechia by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Czechia's implementation and application of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and related instruments.
Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Czechia
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
