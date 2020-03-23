Skip to main content
Worthwhile Use of Travel Time and Applications in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f582c729-en
Authors
Richard Batley, Thijs Dekker, Iven Stead
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Batley, R., T. Dekker and I. Stead (2020), “Worthwhile Use of Travel Time and Applications in the United Kingdom”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f582c729-en.
