Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

World's 'Smartest' House Created by CU-Boulder Team

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/518742334033
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “World's 'Smartest' House Created by CU-Boulder Team”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1998/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/518742334033.
Go to top