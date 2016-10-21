Skip to main content
Women's Roles in the West African Food System

Implications and Prospects for Food Security and Resilience
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4mh1hxn-en
Authors
Donatella Gnisci
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Gnisci, D. (2016), “Women's Roles in the West African Food System: Implications and Prospects for Food Security and Resilience”, West African Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpl4mh1hxn-en.
