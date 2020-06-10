Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Why parenting matters for children in the 21st century

An evidence-based framework for understanding parenting and its impact on child development
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/129a1a59-en
Authors
Hannah Ulferts
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ulferts, H. (2020), “Why parenting matters for children in the 21st century: An evidence-based framework for understanding parenting and its impact on child development”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/129a1a59-en.
Go to top