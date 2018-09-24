Skip to main content
Who Needs Special Education Professional Development?

International Trends from TALIS 2013
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/042c26c4-en
Authors
North Cooc
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cooc, N. (2018), “Who Needs Special Education Professional Development?: International Trends from TALIS 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 181, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/042c26c4-en.
