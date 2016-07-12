Skip to main content
Where to Locate Innovative Activities in Global Value Chains

Does Co-location Matter?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv8zmp86jg-en
Authors
Rene Belderbos, Leo Sleuwaegen, Dieter Somers, Koen De Backer
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Belderbos, R. et al. (2016), “Where to Locate Innovative Activities in Global Value Chains: Does Co-location Matter?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv8zmp86jg-en.
