What skills do employers seek in graduates?

Using online job posting data to support policy and practice in higher education
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bf533d35-en
Authors
Nora Brüning, Patricia Mangeol
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brüning, N. and P. Mangeol (2020), “What skills do employers seek in graduates?: Using online job posting data to support policy and practice in higher education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 231, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bf533d35-en.
