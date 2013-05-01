- In most countries and economies, students who attend schools in urban areas tend to perform at higher levels than other students.
- Socio-economic status explains only part of the performance difference between students who attend urban schools and other students.
- Schools in urban settings are larger, tend to benefit from better educational resources, and often enjoy greater autonomy in how they can allocate those resources.
What Makes Urban Schools Different?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
