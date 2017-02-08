Skip to main content
What Makes Cities More Productive?

Agglomeration economies and the role of urban governance: Evidence from 5 OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2ce4b893-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Emily Farchy, Ioannis Kaplanis, Alexander C. Lembcke
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. et al. (2017), “What Makes Cities More Productive?: Agglomeration economies and the role of urban governance: Evidence from 5 OECD Countries”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ce4b893-en.
