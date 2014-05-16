Skip to main content
What Makes Cities More Productive? Evidence on the Role of Urban Governance from Five OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz432cf2d8p-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Emily Farchy, Ioannis Kaplanis, Alexander C. Lembcke
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. et al. (2014), “What Makes Cities More Productive? Evidence on the Role of Urban Governance from Five OECD Countries”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz432cf2d8p-en.
