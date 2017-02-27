On average across OECD countries, almost one in four students – whether boy or girl – expects to work
in an occupation that requires further science training beyond compulsory education. This brief highlights the kinds of science careers 15-year-olds anticipate for themselves in the future.
What kind of careers in science do 15-year-old boys and girls expect for themselves?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
On average across OECD countries, almost one in four students – whether boy or girl – expects to work
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024