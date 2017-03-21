Skip to main content
What do we know about teachers’ selection and professional development in high-performing countries?

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/87acdc87-en
OECD
PISA in Focus
OECD (2017), “What do we know about teachers’ selection and professional development in high-performing countries?”, PISA in Focus, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/87acdc87-en.
