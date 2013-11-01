- Immigrant students who share a common country of origin, and therefore many cultural similarities, perform very differently across school systems.
- The difference in performance between immigrant students and non-immigrant students of similar socio-economic status is smaller in school systems with large immigrant populations and where immigrant students are as diverse in socio-economic status as other students.
What Do Immigrant Students Tell Us About the Quality of Education Systems?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024