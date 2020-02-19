The paper investigates two – often disconnected – policy questions: how can we scale the use of evidence in teaching practice, and how can we generate and scale innovation? Both questions necessitate understanding how teachers and schools connect with each other, and with other organisations and professionals. The paper thus explores the role of networks in scaling evidence and innovation through a review of literature and a number of short case descriptions. Through the lens of networks, the analysis shows how the mobilisation, construction and diffusion of knowledge are of central importance in both policy issues. It suggests that scaling evidence and innovation should be treated as one ecosystem, in which mechanisms that allow effectively blending research and practical knowledge are key. Further, the paper proposes a framework for studying knowledge dynamics in networks to better understand how their context, characteristics and devices can contribute to facilitate these dynamics.
What difference do networks make to teachers’ knowledge?
Literature review and case descriptions
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 July 2024
-
Working paper5 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024