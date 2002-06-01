The Bolivarian Schools Project is intended to respond to problems such as dropping out, educational exclusion, repetition, malnutrition, and loss of local, regional and national identity, and to the search for citizens interested in economic and social transformation.
Venezuela's Bolivarian Schools Project
