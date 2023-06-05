Skip to main content
Valuing a reduction in the risk of infertility

A large scale multi-country stated preference approach
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7242509f-en
Authors
Damien Dussaux , Andrea Leiter, Väinö Nurmi, Christoph Rheinberger
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dussaux , D. et al. (2023), “Valuing a reduction in the risk of infertility: A large scale multi-country stated preference approach”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 215, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7242509f-en.
