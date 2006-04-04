Using Market Mechanisms to Manage Fisheries

In demystifying the concept of market-like instruments, this study explains how to make better use of market-like instruments in fisheries management by identifying practical steps that can be taken to further their use. The findings of the study are based on a survey of the use of market-like instruments in OECD fisheries in which the key characteristics of these instruments in different countries are identified. It finds that market-like instruments have generally improved the economic efficiency of the sector, and have helped to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks.