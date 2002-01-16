Japan’s SME policies have reached a turning point. The traditional policy of “lifting up SMEs” has been changed into a more pro-competitive policy to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in SMEs. This paper evaluates this policy and the new innovation promotion schemes initiated by METI through an examination of plant-level micro data. Longitudinal micro-data from the Census of Manufacturing are linked to the list of firms participating in SME innovation policy schemes under the Law on Creative Activities in SMEs and the Law on Supporting Business Innovation in SMEs. The plant-level pattern of industrial dynamics suggests that both policies for new business start-ups and for innovation creation in existing firms are important. In addition, positive effects on sales growth are observed for firms that participate in the programme on Creative Activity Laws ...
Use of Plant-Level Micro-Data for the Evaluation of SME Innovation Policy in Japan
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024