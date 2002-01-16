Skip to main content
Use of Plant-Level Micro-Data for the Evaluation of SME Innovation Policy in Japan

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/754607664810
Authors
Kazuyuki Motohashi
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Motohashi, K. (2002), “Use of Plant-Level Micro-Data for the Evaluation of SME Innovation Policy in Japan”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2002/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/754607664810.
