This edition of the "Red Book", jointly prepared by the Nuclear Energy Agency of the OECD and the International Atomic Energy Agency, is produced every two years, is based on official information from 59 countries and includes compilations of statistics on resources, exploration, production and demand as of 1 January 1997. It provides substantial new information from all of the major uranium producing centres in Africa, Australia, Eastern Europe, North America and the New Independent States, including the first-ever official reports on uranium production in Estonia, Mongolia, the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan. It also contains an international expert analysis of industry statistics and worldwide projections of nuclear energy growth, uranium requirements and uranium supply.
Uranium 1998
Resources, Production and Demand
Report
Uranium
Abstract
