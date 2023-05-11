Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Uranium 2022

Resources, Production and Demand
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2c4e111b-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Uranium
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA/IAEA (2023), Uranium 2022: Resources, Production and Demand, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2c4e111b-en.
Go to top