Based on official information received from 40 countries, Uranium 2007 provides a comprehensive review of world uranium supply and demand as of 1st January 2007, as well as data on global uranium exploration, resources, production and reactor-related requirements. It provides substantive new information from major uranium production centres in Africa, Australia, Central Asia, Eastern Europe and North America. Projections of nuclear generating capacity and reactor-related uranium requirements through 2030 are also featured, along with an analysis of long-term uranium supply and demand issues. It finds that with rising demand and declining inventories, uranium prices have increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, the uranium industry is undergoing a significant revival, bringing to an end a period of over 20 years of underinvestment.
Uranium 2007
Resources, Production and Demand
Report
Uranium
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report11 May 2023
-
Report11 January 2021
-
Report4 January 2019
-
Report15 December 2016
-
Report11 September 2014
-
Report26 July 2012
-
Report21 July 2010
-
Report1 June 2006
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023