Uranium 2007

Resources, Production and Demand
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/uranium-2007-en
Authors
OECD, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Uranium
OECD/IAEA (2008), Uranium 2007: Resources, Production and Demand, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/uranium-2007-en.
