This paper explains the rationale for updating the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2021 questionnaire on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and shows how it covers policy topics of current relevance. After presenting key findings based on previous ICT-related PISA data, the paper provides a summary of the PISA 2021 ICT framework guiding the development of the questionnaire. The paper then describes the process followed by the OECD/PISA secretariat for the development of the PISA 2021 ICT questionnaire items. The paper concludes by drawing some lessons that would inform future development of this instrument.
Upgrading the ICT questionnaire items in PISA 2021
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
