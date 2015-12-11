Skip to main content
Update on Overseas Investments by China's National Oil Companies

Achievements and Challenges since 2011
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247505-en
International Energy Agency
IEA Partner Country Series
IEA (2015), Update on Overseas Investments by China's National Oil Companies: Achievements and Challenges since 2011, IEA Partner Country Series, IEA, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247505-en.
