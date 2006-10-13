Ukraine has one of the most energy-intensive economies in the industrialised world. While energy consumption has dropped since the country’s independence, reliance on imports, particularly on gas from Russia, has not declined. This report examines how the Ukraine can meet these challenges. It identifies three key priority areas for action: energy efficiency, cost-reflective pricing and transparency. Efficiency represents not only Ukraine’s single best opportunity to improve energy security but is also vital for the country’s growth and development. The report covers all aspects of the energy sector, such as energy demand, the policy framework and subsectors including energy efficiency, oil, gas, coal, electricity, district heating and renewable energy.