In most countries with available data, public educational institutions charge different tuition fees for national and foreign students enrolled in the same programme.
In Australia, Austria, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, foreign students pay on average about twice or more the tuition fees charged to national students.
In Australia and New Zealand, the estimated revenue from foreign students’ tuition fees exceeds one-quarter of the total expenditure on tertiary educational institutions.
Recent reforms in Denmark, New Zealand and Sweden show that changes in foreign students’ fees are reflected by changes in the number of international new entrants.
Tuition fee reforms and international mobility
