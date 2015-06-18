Triple and Quadruple Play Bundles of Communication Services

This report examines the provision of multiple communication services over broadband access networks, a phenomenon known as “bundling”. It highlights that care should be taken to ensure that such offers do not unreasonably constrain competition or bind consumers to a single provider in a manner that decreases welfare. The provision of bundled communication services can increase competition if it brings more choices, higher quality, or lower prices to consumers from the facilities-based networks providing bundled offers. On the other hand, it may also lead to increased consolidation between fixed and mobile network providers and result in less competition in wholesale and retail markets.