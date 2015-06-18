This report examines the provision of multiple communication services over broadband access networks, a phenomenon known as “bundling”. It highlights that care should be taken to ensure that such offers do not unreasonably constrain competition or bind consumers to a single provider in a manner that decreases welfare. The provision of bundled communication services can increase competition if it brings more choices, higher quality, or lower prices to consumers from the facilities-based networks providing bundled offers. On the other hand, it may also lead to increased consolidation between fixed and mobile network providers and result in less competition in wholesale and retail markets.
Triple and Quadruple Play Bundles of Communication Services
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper24 October 2022
-
20 October 2022
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
Working paper20 July 2022
-
Working paper24 September 2021
-
Working paper24 September 2021
-
24 September 2021