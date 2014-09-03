This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources and release pathways of chemicals during their transport and storage in a wide range of industries, to help estimate releases of chemicals into the environment. This ESD covers the transport and storage of chemicals either as pure chemicals or as components of finished products. However, it does not consider the following: mixed waste streams, radioactive substances, biological and infectious materials and foodstuffs.
Transport and Storage of Chemicals
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Abstract
