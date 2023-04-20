The international instruments of the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) require national adaptations and translation before data collection processes begin. This paper provides an assessment of the processes used in TALIS 2018, based on an analysis of the documentation available, as well as countries’ descriptions of the processes and challenges undergone during that cycle. The author starts by identifying several positive aspects, highlighting the work of the international contractor, the national centres and national project managers but also suggests areas for improvement. Finally, the paper looks at the new translatability assessment in the current cycle (TALIS 2024) and how it could be even more effective, as well as recommending a series of proposals that could support adaptation and translation processes in future cycles.
Translation and adaptation processes in TALIS 2018
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
