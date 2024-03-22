Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transitional Problems from Reform to Growth

Safety Nets and Financial Efficiency in the Adjusting Egyptian Economy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/267677618887
Authors
Mahmoud Abdel-Fadil
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Abdel-Fadil, M. (1994), “Transitional Problems from Reform to Growth: Safety Nets and Financial Efficiency in the Adjusting Egyptian Economy”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/267677618887.
Go to top