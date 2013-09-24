Skip to main content
Transition Towards a Sustainable Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205093-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science
OECD/NEA (2013), Transition Towards a Sustainable Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205093-en.
