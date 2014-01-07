Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF-11

Workshop Proceedings, Tsukuba, Japan, 11-13 September 2012
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264208544-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Nuclear Science
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities - SATIF-11: Workshop Proceedings, Tsukuba, Japan, 11-13 September 2012, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264208544-en.
Go to top