Since the beginning of the nuclear era, significant scientific attention has been given to thorium’s potential as a nuclear fuel. Although the thorium fuel cycle has never been fully developed, the opportunities and challenges that might arise from the use of thorium in the nuclear fuel cycle are still being studied in many countries and in the context of diverse international programmes around the world. This report provides a scientific assessment of thorium’s potential role in nuclear energy both in the short to longer term, addressing diverse options, potential drivers and current impediments to be considered if thorium fuel cycles are to be pursued.
Introduction of Thorium in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Report
Nuclear Science
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2019
-
31 October 2018
-
28 March 2018
-
20 November 2015
-
-
6 March 2015
-
7 January 2014
-
7 January 2014
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023