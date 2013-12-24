Skip to main content
Trade Policy Implications of Global Value Chains

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpt2t0zs1-en
Sébastien Miroudot, Dorothée Rouzet, Francesca Spinelli
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Miroudot, S., D. Rouzet and F. Spinelli (2013), “Trade Policy Implications of Global Value Chains: Case Studies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3tpt2t0zs1-en.
