Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade in Intermediate Goods and Services

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcxtdlk8r-en
Authors
Sébastien Miroudot, Rainer Lanz, Alexandros Ragoussis
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Miroudot, S., R. Lanz and A. Ragoussis (2009), “Trade in Intermediate Goods and Services”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcxtdlk8r-en.
Go to top