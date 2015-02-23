Skip to main content
Trade Dimensions of Food Security

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js65xn790nv-en
Jonathan Brooks, Alan Matthews
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Brooks, J. and A. Matthews (2015), “Trade Dimensions of Food Security”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 77, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js65xn790nv-en.
