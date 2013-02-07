Skip to main content
Trade and Labour Market Adjustment

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c6spvddwj-en
Susan Stone, Patricia Sourdin, Clarisse Legendre
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Stone, S., P. Sourdin and C. Legendre (2013), “Trade and Labour Market Adjustment”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c6spvddwj-en.
