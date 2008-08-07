This paper, together with five case studies, is a part of a larger project looking at the various effects that trade and investment can have on innovation. The study looks at the role of trade and investment in technology transfer, the competition effects of trade and investment on innovation as well as economies of scale. The study also looks at Global Value Chains as an organisational innovation in its own right, which is supported by a freer trade and investment environment. The study also forms a contribution to the OECD Innovation Strategy launched at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in 2007.
Trade and Innovation Project: A Synthesis Paper
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023