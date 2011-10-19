Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade and Employment in Japan

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh62jg0x-en
Authors
Kozo Kiyota
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kiyota, K. (2011), “Trade and Employment in Japan”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh62jg0x-en.
Go to top