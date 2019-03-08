Skip to main content
Trade and Economic Effects of IRC

Further Empirical Evidence from SPS and TBT Provisions
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8648b6ca-en
Anne-Célia Disdier, Susan F. Stone, Frank van Tongeren
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Disdier, A., S. Stone and F. van Tongeren (2019), “Trade and Economic Effects of IRC: Further Empirical Evidence from SPS and TBT Provisions”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 224, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8648b6ca-en.
