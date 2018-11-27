Tracking progress towards NDCs and relevant linkages between Articles 4, 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement

Article 13.7b of the Paris Agreement mandates all Parties to regularly provide information necessary to track progress made in implementing and achieving their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under Article 4. This information provided by Parties shall also undergo a Technical Expert Review (Article 13.11). This paper examines the information needed to track progress towards different types of NDCs and explores current experiences and the associated challenges relevant to reporting this information. The paper also identifies issues and options for how this information could be reviewed and how this review could facilitate reporting improvements. The paper identifies key linkages between Articles 4, 6 and 13 of the Agreement related to reporting and reviewing information to track progress. The paper highlights that the relevant linkages need to be taken into account when developing guidance under these Articles to ensure an internally-consistent tracking progress system.