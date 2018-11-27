Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tracking progress towards NDCs and relevant linkages between Articles 4, 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/358aae24-en
Authors
Manasvini Vaidyula, Marcia Rocha
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vaidyula, M. and M. Rocha (2018), “Tracking progress towards NDCs and relevant linkages between Articles 4, 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/358aae24-en.
Go to top