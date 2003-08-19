- Three main elements characterise the notion of sustainable development: first, a broad view of human well-being, in which environmental and social elements are important as well as economic ones; second, the view that many of the effects of today's decisions will last over time, thereby affecting the well-being of future generations; third, the view that many of today's problems have their roots in actions and policies in other fields, whose unintended consequences may not be coherent with society's broader priorities and aspirations.
- While particularly relevant in the environment field, Chapter 1 argues that these notions also permeate analysis of a large range of social concerns. This is so in particular because of their intergenerational dimension. Social problems affecting individuals in a given phase of their life-course often influence their opportunities at a later phase, as well as those of their offspring. Most social programmes also represent a form of intergenerational ...
Towards Sustainable Development
The Role of Social Protection
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
