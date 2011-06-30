This public governance review of Mexico examines the regulatory framework in Mexico, explains how e-government could be used to find new approaches to old challenges, and looks at the challenge of professionalising public servants in Mexico.
Towards More Effective and Dynamic Public Management in Mexico
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024