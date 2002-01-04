Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards international emissions trading

Design implications for linkages
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/504037a1-en
Authors
Richard Baron, S. Bygrave
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Baron, R. and S. Bygrave (2002), “Towards international emissions trading: Design implications for linkages”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2002/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/504037a1-en.
Go to top