Towards a Skills Strategy for Southeast Asia

Skills for Post-COVID Recovery and Growth
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6db0907f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Towards a Skills Strategy for Southeast Asia: Skills for Post-COVID Recovery and Growth, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6db0907f-en.
