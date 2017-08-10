Skip to main content
Towards a New Partnership with Citizens

Jordan's Decentralisation Reform
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275461-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2017), Towards a New Partnership with Citizens: Jordan's Decentralisation Reform, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264275461-en.
