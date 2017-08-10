This assessment provides an evidence-based analysis of the ongoing decentralisation reforms in Jordan from the perspective of the principles and practices of open government. It covers topics such as enhancing the role of the centre of government in driving reform, enabling effective public service delivery at the local level, and the potential and expected impact of the country’s decentralisation reforms on Jordan’s open government agenda.
Towards a New Partnership with Citizens
Jordan's Decentralisation Reform
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
